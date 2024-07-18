New Twin Cities domestic violence shelter to allow pets

By WCCO staff

Click here for updates on this story

MAPLEWOOD, Minnesota (WCCO) — The nonprofit Tubman broke ground on Wednesday night at Harriet’s Haven for Pets in Maplewood.

It’s a first for the Twin Cities: a place dedicated to protecting Minnesotans from violence with a place for their pets, too. The space will be added on to its domestic violence shelter.

Tubman says more than half of domestic violence survivors delay leaving abusive relationships because they’re afraid their pets won’t be safe. Now, those pets will be able to come with them.

The shelter is expected to open early next year.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.