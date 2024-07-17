In extreme heat, sculptors prepare for Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

By Todd Kazakiewich

REVERE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — In the midst of the heat wave, the show must go on at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, which begins Friday.

The centerpiece is already in place — a cake that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the summer tradition.

For the crew and the sculptors who will soon start transforming the mounds of sand into art, the heatwave means hot, hard work.

“We need to stay hydrated, and, like, we work all day under the sun, so, yeah, just take it easy, and we have the water right there — go take a little dip once in a while,” said Melineige Beauregard.

Revere Beach is a popular destination for people to escape the heat.

“This is the perfect sun. This is when it’s a good time to have fun and enjoy the beach,” said Jerry Zimin.

Early morning seems to be a popular time to work outside and to exercise before the heat of the day really starts to crank.

“I’m used to the heat, you know. I’m from Mexico, originally, and, well, I like it,” Alfredo Cabrera said.

“I am visiting from central Arkansas, where it’s usually than what it is here, but you guys are kind of matching us right now,” Anita Pagitt said.

A beloved tradition, the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival gathers world-class sculptors who showcase their incredible talents to hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The festival will be held Friday and Saturday from 1o a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

