Two kids, one adult hurt in hot air balloon accident

WILLIAMS, Arizona (KNXV) — Three people, including two kids, are hurt after a sudden wind gust carried away a hot air balloon at a hotel in Williams Saturday morning.

Williams police say just after 11:45 a.m., they received a call about the accident at the Ramada Inn Hotel in Williams.

The pilot of the balloon told police that a sudden gust of wind, estimated to be 40 to 50 miles per hour, detached the balloon from its anchor point.

The incident happened during the balloon’s setup and nobody was in the basket of the balloon at the time of the incident.

An adult suffered abrasions, a 15-year-old boy had back and neck injuries and an 8-year-old girl had a broken thumb and rope burns, according to Williams police.

According to police, two parked cars, easy-up canopies, fold-up tables, other vendor items, a light pole at the hotel, and a nearby building all suffered damage in the incident.

The FAA has been notified of the incident for further investigation.

