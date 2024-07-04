Group finds decomposed body inside flooded U.S. Steel pump house, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

JOLIET, IllInios (WBBM) — A decomposed body was found inside a flooded U.S. Steel pump house in Joliet Tuesday evening.

Around 6:47 p.m., Joliet police and fire crews responded to the property at 941 Collins Street after three men and a woman found the body while exploring the site.

Upon entering the flooded pump house, officers found the body of a dead man in about 4-5 feet of water. Police said the body was in the “advanced stage of decomposition.”

A representative from U.S. Steel confirmed the location is an old property and has been closed for a long time.

The body was recovered by the Joliet Fire Department. The Will County Coroner’s Office will determine the identification of the man and his cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or the Will County Crime Stoppers by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.

