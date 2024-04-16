Worker killed after getting stuck underneath forklift in Bel Air

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A man was killed after he was trapped underneath a toppled forklift in Bel Air on Monday.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were sent to the scene, in the 900 block of N. Moraga Drive, at around 1:30 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement.

They say that the worker, an adult male, was trapped underneath the forklift as it was carrying steel rebar at a construction site. Firefighters attempted to render medical aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released and no other injuries were reported.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a large presence of firefighters and police officers were spotted analyzing the scene.

No further information was provided.

