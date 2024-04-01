Man modifies car to educate people on the total solar eclipse

By Troy Lynch

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — One New Hampshire man is showing his excitement for the upcoming total solar eclipse in a new way.

Rik Yeams from Concord has modified his Dodge Challenger and turned it into “The Eclipse Mobile.”

“The final upgrade we’re doing to the eclipse mobile is we’re going to transform the sunroof to into an eclipse roof,” Yeams said.

From the hood to the license plates and everything in between, Yeams takes his Challenger around the state to educate community members on the science behind the solar eclipse.

He said he’s seen multiple eclipses in his lifetime, including the last total solar eclipse in 2017.

“I love eclipses because they’re peaceful,” Yeams said. “I’m extremely excited that is looks like we’re going to have clear skies. That is very exciting.”

You can find Yeams and “The Eclipse Mobile” in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, on Monday, April 8, to catch the eclipse in its totality.

