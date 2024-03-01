Shadyside eatery hit with consumer alert over multiple violations

By Madeline Bartos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consumer alert was issued for an eatery in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood after an inspection found multiple violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for I Tea Cafe, a Taiwanese restaurant on Bellefonte Street, after an inspection on Thursday.

According to the inspection report, a large bag of rice was found with rodent chew holes in it. The inspector also saw rodents had chewed the labels on multiple items in the prep area.

The inspection report also said chicken and meat broth were sitting outside of temperature control and weren’t kept hot enough. The inspector noted “numerous” pots and pans used to store raw meats had old food residue and debris on the outside, and food contact surfaces of the bubble tea equipment were soiled.

Other violations include evidence of prior sewage backups and no dates marked on any prepared foods, according to the report.

The Allegheny County Health Department says high-risk violations are dangers that may lead directly to food-borne illnesses or injury. The health department’s Food Safety Program is responsible for inspecting the county’s food facilities.

A consumer alert placard on a facility is meant to signify that the business is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and the conditions may pose a risk to the public, the health department explains.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department’s website will be updated.

