Woman holds onto vehicle while thieves drive off with it

By Ayah Galal

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — The search is on for a brazen car thief who stole a woman’s car from a gas station in Bristol.

Police say the theft happened Sunday at the Valero Gas Station on Pine Street.

Video surveillance shows a woman leaving her Dodge Charger running by a pump and walking towards the gas station.

By the time she comes back outside, thieves have targeted her car. Later in the footage the woman is seen holding onto the car as a suspect drives off with her vehicle.

Police say the woman sustained bruises and scrapes from the incident.

The vehicle was recovered in a neighboring town, but police said no arrests have been made.

Law enforcement expert Lt. Paul Vance says it’s never worth risking your safety over personal property.

“Holding onto the car, you’re not going to stop it. You’re putting yourself in harms way. It’s too dangerous, it’s not worth hurting yourself over personal property,” said Vance.

Lt. Vance says there are several lessons that can be learned from this frightening encounter.

“Be observant as to where you’re parking. Be observant as to your surroundings. Never ever leave your keys in the car or your car running, even for a minute. Please don’t do that. I can’t stress it enough,” said Vance.

Police say they are looking into several leads for who stole her vehicle. Police want to remind people to lock your cars and not to leave cars running while unattended.

