Larry Nassar survivors withdraw Michigan State University lawsuit

By Gabrielle Dawson

Michigan (WWJ) — A parent group formed during the Larry Nassar scandal at Michigan State University, POSSEE, and the Sister Survivors of the incident withdrew their lawsuit against MSU, according to a spokesperson

The group said it called the Attorney General’s office to ensure the university is transparent.

“This is a victory on a long road to truth that the survivors and the public need in order to learn how MSU acted in the Nassar case,” Azzam Elder, the attorney representing POSSE and the Sister Survivors said.

The MSU board voted in December to release documents related to the case nearly six years later.

The lawsuit, filed in July 2023 was to have the board take a public vote on releasing 6,000 documents, that Attorney General Dana Nessel said the university withheld, according to a spokesperson.

The lawsuit alleged that MSU trustees had discussions and made decisions behind closed doors in the spring of 2023, in violation of state law, about whether to release the documents the board withheld, according to a spokesperson.

The lawsuit also claimed the board violated the Freedom of Information Act in its responses to information sought for the lawsuit.

