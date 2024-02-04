Authorities investigating inmate death at corrections center

By WALA Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of an inmate at the Baldwin County Corrections Center, following a request on Friday from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO officials said corrections officers found inmate Brandon Prince unconscious in his cell during a routine check and began live-saving measures until emergency medical responders arrived. The additional live-saving measures were unsuccessful and Prince died, the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, Prince was alone in his cell at the time of the incident and there are no signs of foul play.

The Baldwin County MCU will conduct an independent review of the incident using non-agency investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

The BCSO said it is not releasing further information at this time.

Prince, a resident of Spanish Fort, was booked on Dec. 26 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and two counts of probation violation, according to jail records.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.