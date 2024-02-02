Tennessee bill would make schools confirm fire when alarm is pulled before evacuating

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A proposed bill would revise local schools’ active shooter protocols if the fire alarm is pulled.

House Bill 7002, introduced in August 2023, was filed as a direct response to the Covenant School Shooting

The house majority leader, Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said he’s been working on the bill with Erin Kinney.

Kinney was the mother of 9-year-old William Kinney who died at the school last March. William was killed while he was evacuating after the shooter pulled the fire alarm, Lambert said.

“We all know what was happening there – a horrible, murderous, evil person in his school – but little William didn’t know that,” Lamberth said. “So, when the fire alarm went off, he led his classroom out into the hallway where she killed him and two of his classmates.”

Lamberth said this bill means a lot to not just Kinney, but a lot to him.

When a fire alarm goes off, administrators can’t assume it’s a fire, Lamberth said.

Under the bill, schools would have to develop a plan that would confirm there’s an actual fire and not an active shooter before evacuating.

