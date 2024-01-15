One person hospitalized after explosion, house fire in Dauphin County

By Jake Reyes

Click here for updates on this story

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A woman was taken to the hospital after an explosion and fire Monday morning in Dauphin County.

The fire started around 9 a.m. at a two-story home on the 600 block of Garden Drive in Swatara Township.

A woman inside suffered burns. A next-door neighbor helped her get away from the burning home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.