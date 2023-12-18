Ohio K-9 Igor will be reunited with former handler

By Mike Holden

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) — Former Shaker Police Officer Chad Hagan learned Friday that his K-9 will be coming home.

A family and community’s fight to keep a K-9 with his handler was the focus of a special City Council meeting in Shaker Heights Friday.

The Shaker Heights mayor, police chief and director of law called on the council to amend an ordinance “Regarding the Sale of Police Dogs.”

It came after major public outcry supporting former Hagan and his beloved K-9 Igor.

According to the memorandum, “It is requested that Council enact the ordinance on first reading and as an emergency.”

The council unanimously approved the amendment, stating that Hagan could pick up Igor on Friday.

Hagan’s attorney released the following statement on the officer’s behalf:

On behalf of Officer Chad Hagan, Jr. and his family, I am pleased to announce that Officer Hagan’s canine partner, Igor, will return home today thanks to the City of Shaker Heights’ willingness to work cooperatively to address this complicated matter and find a legal way to balance the desires of the Hagan family and the responsibilities of the City. In November, Officer Hagan informed Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson that he would be resigning to take a position with another department to be closer to his family home. Officer Hagan’s goal was to find a way to be able to retain K-9 Igor with his family after his departure, knowing that the City also had a duty to protect the public interest and fulfill its legal and fiscal responsibilities.

The City of Shaker Heights had a local ordinance that was identical to an Ohio state statute on the subject of officer-canine units. That law provides generally that upon the retirement of a canine, or the disbanding of an officer-canine unit, an officer may purchase his canine partner for one dollar. It further provides that a law enforcement officer who leaves a canine unit of a law enforcement agency while the police canine assigned to the officer is still fit for duty forfeits the right to purchase the animal for one dollar. Unfortunately, this law does not fully address situations like that of Officer Hagan and Igor. It does not explicitly authorize a city, including its Police Chief, to sell the canine and accept other compensation for the training of a new canine and officer. As law enforcement officers and public servants, the importance of compliance with these laws is understood by Officer Hagan, the City, and the Police Chief. The Shaker Heights Mayor, Council, and Chief Hudson supported amending the City’s ordinance in a way that allowed Officer Hagan to keep Igor and fully compensate the City.

Officer Hagan, Igor, and the rest of the Hagan family are truly grateful for all of the support they received. The flood of support has, unfortunately, also included many truly disturbing racist and threatening comments, unwarranted personal attacks, and exaggerated and incorrect statements of fact. Some of those comments have been addressed directly to the City’s Police Chief and other City staff and officials. The Hagan family condemns these hateful and demeaning comments and implores these individuals to cease this conduct immediately. Officer Hagan has pursued Igor’s return to his family out of love for his canine partner, and any individual lending their support to this cause should act accordingly. Any suggestion that there is malice between the Hagan family and the City of Shaker Heights is false and misleading. Officer Hagan left the Shaker Heights Police Department on good terms and he respects the Chief and his fellow officers.

Officer Hagan and his family are overjoyed that this has been resolved in a positive manner. The K-9 controversy has garnered national attention.

It all started after K-9 Igor was set to remain with the Shaker Heights Police Department, despite the fact his handler was moving on to the Berea Police Department.

Community members demanded the two stay together.

Hagan worked with Igor on the Shaker Heights force for five years.

When he decided to leave the department and notified his supervisors—he asked to take Igor with him and offered $10,000 to retire the 6-and-a-half-year-old dog early.

Instead, the city asked Hagan to stay with the department for two more years and then the dog could retire at some point.

The city claimed Igor was still healthy and capable of working.

However, Hagan’s family said Igor was clearly getting older, and it wouldn’t make sense.

The family has since circulated a petition to bring Igor home.

“They think that he has three to four years left to work in Shaker which is not true at all. He’s already six and a half years old. He needs to retire and come home,” said Hagan’s sister, Brianna Hagan.

The memorandum regarding Igor states the police chief has recommended that council amend the city’s ordinance to grant the authority to sell or transfer the canine.

“The City’s initial denial of the request to the officer to take ownership or purchase the canine was due to the commitment the officer had made to become a canine officer, and the law in the City and State of Ohio.”

Public reaction has also caused increasing scrutiny in the case, according to the memorandum.

“The public reaction to the city’s decision has included many racist, unwarranted, false, and defamatory comments, including threats, in emails, phone messages and social media posts, and particularly many personal racist attacks against the city’s Police Chief and other city staff and officials. The Mayor, on behalf of all city staff and officials, unequivocally condemns such expressions of hate which are wrong and hurtful, and have no place in a civilized society. Any accusations toward the Police Chief or other city staff or officials that they acted with spite, in retaliation or out of any animus are false and without merit.”

It was not stated how much Igor will cost, however, Hagan will have to pay to replace a K-9 that the council says is still fit for service.

