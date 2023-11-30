Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in northeast Oklahoma City

By Audrey Goodson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A person was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff overnight in northeast Oklahoma City.

The standoff started around 10 p.m. Tuesday after police said a person fired shots at their neighbor before hiding out in their mobile home near Northeast 50th Street and Lincoln Boulevard for hours. Police received a call that shots had been fired and when officers arrived at the scene, a neighbor told them that a suspect had fired a round at them with a handgun.

“We were told that shots had been fired at a person,” Capt. Rod Strecker said.

The suspect refused to come out of the mobile home, but police recovered the handgun.

Authorities said they don’t know exactly what led up to the shots being fired but said they were aware of an argument that happened earlier in the week.

The suspect eventually came out of the mobile home and was arrested. Information about the suspect has not been released.

