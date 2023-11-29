Son allegedly shoots, kills father in Las Vegas domestic dispute

By KVVU Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning homicide in the west valley.

According to a police report, On November 27 at approximately 11:18 p.m., LVMPD received a 9-1-1 call where the dispatcher could hear arguing and what possibly sounded like a gunshot. During the open-line call, dispatch received two additional calls, one from a male stating he had been shot, and the other from a female saying that her son, 28-year-old Isaac Velasquez, had shot her husband on the 9700 block of Horseback Circle.

Officers responded to the area and found a male victim inside his residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Velasquez fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Officers immediately started to canvass the neighborhood and located Velasquez hiding in a nearby yard.

Containment was established and the suspect was taken into custody. The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates that the victim was in an altercation with Velasquez, who was holding a gun. During the altercation, Valasquez reportedly shot the victim.

Velasquez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

