Man wearing tactical gear dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park over the weekend

Colorado (KCNC) — A man died at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park over the weekend after he illegally entered the park after hours when no employees or people were present. The man has been identified as a 22-year-old from the Carbondale area. How he died has not been released.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the man was dressed in black-colored tactical clothing, with patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement. The suspect was heavily armed with a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and multiple, loaded magazines for both weapons.

He was wearing body armor and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet, according to investigators. Multiple improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, were discovered with the suspect and a vehicle associated with him. The Grand Junction Bomb Squad responded to the scene and they rendered the devices safe.

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was swept by members of the bomb squad as well as operators from the Garfield County All Hazard Response Team to ensure no other IEDs were planted around the park or rides. Investigators said that no one in the public was at risk and that his actions were limited to the property of Glenwood Caverns.

Investigators also searched the man’s residence to try to determine the extent of his criminal activity.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed through Nov. 9. The winter season for the park begins Nov. 10.

