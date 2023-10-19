4.2-magnitude quake hits near Isleton, is felt across Sacramento region and Bay Area

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ISLETON, California (KCRA) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 hit near Isleton, California, on Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck about 2.7 miles southwest of Isleton just before 9:30 a.m. USGS reported its depth as 6.7 miles. USGS downgraded the quake from a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 to 4.1 before revising it up slightly again.

Weak to light-shaking was reported across the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region and in parts of the Bay Area, according to USGS’ shake map.

BART said it was stopping train service to make inspections of the tracks.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Isleton or elsewhere.

Isleton city manager Chuck Bergson said Delta levees appeared sound, though a recent study indicated that some south of the town could use upgrades because of their age.

“There was nothing major with this one,” he said.

He described feeling rumbling at City Hall during the quake.

An alert was sent to people’s cellphones across the area. The quake comes one day ahead of the planned Great California Shake Out drill to raise awareness about earthquake safety.

It’s also one day after the 34th anniversary of the 6.9 magnitude 1989 Loma Prieta quake that killed 63 people, hurt 3,700 and caused more than $6 billion in damages across the Bay Area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.