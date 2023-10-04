Skip to Content
School district employee arrested for sexually assaulting students in Glendale

    Glendale, California (KCAL) — Police arrested a Glendale Unified School District employee for inappropriately touching two students at a local elementary school.

Two pairs of parents reported the alleged sexual assaults at John Muir Elementary School on Oct. 2. The two children, both under the age of 14, identified 29-year-old Pedro Antonio Tellez as the man who inappropriately touched them.

Investigators immediately notified the Glendale Unified School District and the City of Glendale officials, who placed Tellez on administrative leave. He worked for both organizations as an hourly employee.

He was booked for led acts on a minor under the age of 14 years and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Tellez’s arraignment is expected to be on Oct. 5.

The Glendale Police Department believes that there may be more victims, dating back five years. Detectives are seeking any additional victims or witnesses in this case.

If you have any information about this case, officers urge you to contact detectives at (818) 548-4840.

