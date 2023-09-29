Age is only a number as Shreveport woman reaches the century mark

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport woman reached a milestone Friday that most of us will never see. She turned 100 years old.

At a special birthday celebration, Melvinia Lilly will be honored with multiple commendations, including one from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Lilly has lived a successfully blessed life and records many achievements. After teaching for more than 30 years, she retired from Bossier Parish Schools. She was married with two children, she in an adoring grandmother and great grandmother, and a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church.

She is a living testament to the statement “Age is only a number”.

