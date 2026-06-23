Grover Beach Voters to Decide on Building Height Limits in November Election

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - A citizen initiative to limit building heights in Grover Beach will appear on the ballot during the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3, 2026.

The Grover Beach City Council recently voted to place the initiative on the ballot after a community group gathered the required amount of signatures for the measure to move forward.

If approved, the initiative measure will limit building heights and establish a minimum commercial component of 33% in mixed-used developments.

Currently, Grover Beach Municipal Code allows for building heights up to 55 feet in certain commercial zones and 40 feet in industrial zones.

The initiative would limit heights to three stories and 40 feet in commercial zones and 33 feet in industrial zones.

In addition, the measure would require a minimum commercial component for mixed-use developments, which the city currently does not require.

"The goal of the initiative is to preserve our public views, scenic views and vistas," said Kelvin Coveduck, a supporter of the initiative. "Grover Beach is known to have these beautiful views from their public streets such as Grand (Avenue) Ramona (Avenue), Brighton (Avenue). These are public thoroughfares where the views are going to be obstructed by buildings such as these. When you drive by these buildings that are going 55 to 60 feet tall, you're losing the small town beach atmosphere that Grover Beach is known for."

The ballot initiative comes at the same Grover Beach currently going through a building boom, most notably along the West Grand Avenue corridor.

In particular, two multi-story mixed-use housing developments have risen over the past two years at the busy intersection of West Grand Avenue and 4th Street.

There is also another multi-level residential development under construction two blocks away to the west along Grand Avenue adjacent to the railroad tracks.

The new buildings have captured a lot attention throughout the community, with some concerned about the size, scope and scale of recent developments.

"We're not against growth," said Coveduck. "We love to see responsible growth, but it's going too far. The citizens saw that the City Council didn't acknowledge it. And so the citizens went to direct democracy."

The initiative measure will need a majority of the vote to earn approval.

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