Fake COVID-19 testing site busted for insurance fraud in Morgan Hill

By Torstein Rehn

MORGAN HILL, California (KSBW) — A scam COVID-19 testing site was taken down by Morgan Hill Police on Saturday.

The department said the site offered $5 for taking COVID-19 tests. It was made up of a canopy and handwritten signs.

The person running the test would then steal insurance information and personal identification information.

Morgan Hill police say the fraud was busted after a plainclothes officer investigated the site. Investigators seized all equipment involved in the operation.

