Man in jail on murder charge accused of repeatedly attacking jailers

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A man awaiting trial for allegedly stabbing and killing his father faces several new charges for allegedly assaulting jail staff.

Kayden Ford, 24, is now charged with three felony counts of battery on jailers, felony attempting to remove a gun from a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resisting. The charges stem from three separate alleged attacks between March and June on jailers that occurred while Ford was sitting behind bars on a first-degree murder charge.

Bingham County Sheriff’s investigators found Ford’s father stabbed to death in March 2020. Ford has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is awaiting a jury trial or a mediation hearing to reach a plea deal later this year.

The first alleged attack occurred when Bingham County deputies had to take Ford to Bingham Memorial Hospital on March 24 for medical clearance before receiving an evaluation. According to court documents, while at the hospital, Ford needed to give a urine sample when a deputy says Ford grabbed his gun. The deputy quickly yelled, “He’s got my gun,” as he prevented it from being removed from a holster.

Another deputy jumped on Ford during the struggle over the gun. One deputy used a Taser to subdue the inmate, but not without an injury to the deputy’s hand.

A few weeks later, on April 3, deputies removed Ford from his cell for medical staff to check on him. While removing him from the cell, deputies say Ford tried to land a punch and deputies took him to the ground. During a scuffle on the ground, Ford is accused of hitting one deputy on the head three times with a closed fist before they could gain control of him.

The latest incident happened June 13 when Ford allegedly attacked a jailer doing a routine patrol in his jail pod. The jailer reports while talking to another inmate Ford came up and punched him in the head.

Although Ford is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ford is scheduled for an arraignment on the new charges Monday at the Bingham County Courthouse.

