Santa Barbara Man calls Mental Health Hotline to Save Loved One Suffering from Schizophrenia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re strolling along the streets of Santa Barbara, you may notice a some of the city's most iconic buildings lit up green for mental health awareness at night.

For one family, these green lights carry an extra special meaning.

“I’ve had a family member who has a mental health disorder. He has been in and out of hospital in and out of jail for various reasons," said Tome Franklin of Santa Barbara.

Franklin is the leader of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

He’s also devoted to a loved one suffering from a life long case of schizophrenia, tied with alcohol abuse.

“You combine alcohol with a mental illness… and you get violence… and just very unreasonable behavior," said Franklin.

Franklin sought help, without much luck at first.

“And for most of those 14 years, services have been very hit and miss," said Franklin.

About a month ago, Franklin’s loved one tried to break into his home.

“Right around midnight I heard this big crash. There was a big picture window in the front of our house…and he had broken that window," said Franklin.

Thanks to the Behavior Wellness hotline number, Franklin dialed it and got help right away.

"Absolutely I was afraid for our safety... in fact, I told my wife to lock herself inside her bedroom," said Franklin.

His loved one ended up assaulting an officer, and is currently in jail.

Officers of the Santa Barbara Police Department believes Franklin’s family is just one of hundreds affected by mental illness.

"We all know someone if it’s not us. It’s a family member a close friend so I think it touches everyone that touches the community, but also touches the families like I said inside the department," said chief Kelly Gordon of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Franklin hopes everyone can turn awareness into action by seeking help for those struggling.

“We definitely have people that are suffering with mental illnesses. We have a lot of families that are suffering. We have a lot of program set up. We have mental wellness center. It’s just down the road. We have a lot of resources that are out there," said officer Tommy Diefenthaler of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Mental health resources are available for people of all ages including kids throughout Santa Barbara County.

“And especially with young children are a Headstart children who were born during Covid times, there was a lot of milestones that were really not reached so we see that now… and we want the community to know that our services are in Spanish as well as English and we do have bicultural staff willing to meet clients and families wherever they’re at," said clinical services director Nuvia Almanza of CommUnify.

As for Franklin, he is grateful the local resources here in Santa Barbara County, came through for the sake of his family.

“My hope for the community is that they take advantage of the services offered by Nami the mental wellness center and behavioral wellness…. And don’t be afraid if you make a call and don’t get a response… call again," said Franklin.

