Santa Barbara County is “Lighting Up Green” for Mental Health Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Throughout the month of May, the county will participate in the nation-wide effort for mental health awareness by lighting up some of their most recognizable buildings.

As part of county-wide campaign called "Lighting Up Green," dozens of the county's most well known buildings will shine bright in green, the official color for mental health awareness. Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness says is it serves as a visual reminder for residents that they are not alone in their mental health struggles.

Every night from May 1st-31st, residents are encouraged to visit and take photos with the green-lit buildings – some locations include the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, Isla Vista Community Center, Santa Barbara City Hall, Carpinteria City Hall, and Lompoc Public Library.

Local businesses will also be participating in the efforts with their own lights. You can find a full list of participating locations here.

The Department of Behavioral Health says, "this simple act, paired with everyday steps like pausing for self-care and reaching out to others, helps build a stronger, more connected Santa Barbara County."

Tag #LightUpGreenSBC on social media and/or email photos to Suzanne Grimmesey at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org to be featured on our social media and community highlights.

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available 24/7. Call the Behavioral Wellness Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.