Generation AI and impacts on the family unit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Artificial intelligence or AI has become a substantial part of our lives, integrating its way into more than just the tech world.

Matt Britton, author of "Generation AI," joined Your News Channel via Zoom for an in-depth look at AI's impact on families and more specifically, teenagers.

"It's all so new. Chat GPT itself only came out a couple years ago. Now it's sort of like a verb and, you know, in everyday popular lexicon but the reality is, things that move so fast, and we're still trying to wrap our arms around what the consequences of this is going to be."