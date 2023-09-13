Astros’ Hunter Brown and bullpen keep Athletics hitless through 7 innings

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitchers Hunter Brown, Rafael Montero and Héctor Neris have held the Oakland Athletics hitless through seven innings on Wednesday night.

Brown pitched five innings, struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter, throwing 78 pitches. He retired his first 11 batters, then walked Ryan Noda.

Montero and Neris followed with a perfect inning each.

Houston leads 5-0.

Houston’s Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1.

