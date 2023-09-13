Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Astros’ Hunter Brown and bullpen keep Athletics hitless through 7 innings

By
Published 6:18 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitchers Hunter Brown, Rafael Montero and Héctor Neris have held the Oakland Athletics hitless through seven innings on Wednesday night.

Brown pitched five innings, struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter, throwing 78 pitches. He retired his first 11 batters, then walked Ryan Noda.

Montero and Neris followed with a perfect inning each.

Houston leads 5-0.

Houston’s Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content