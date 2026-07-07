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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued July 7 at 10:54AM PDT until July 8 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 10:54 am

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph from Gaviota to Refugio.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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