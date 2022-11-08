California Assembly District 30 seat to be filled by a woman as two challengers take on election night

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Two women face off for a two-year term California Assembly District 30 seat representing the new district coastline from San Luis Obispo County to Santa Cruz.

Both Democrat Dawn Addis and Republican Vicki Nohrden would be first-timers in Sacramento if elected with each wanting to bring educational needs and improvements to the assembly floor.

Current Morro Bay city council member Dawn Addis has worked on the citizen's finance advisory committee and is hopeful to expand her work to the new coastline district.

Vicki Nohrden is a community local having previously served as a court-appointed special advocate and real estate agent in the area for many years.

Both candidates remain confident in their ability to collaborate with capital lawmakers to get stuff done.

Dawn Addis will join SLO Mayor Erica A. Stewart and SLO City Councilmember Michelle Shoresman at the Big Sky Cafe in San Luis Obispo this evening to celebrate the campaign and watch election night results.

Vicki Nohrden will be moving around Monterey and San Luis Obispo county on election night settling in Atascadero to check poll numbers.

Updates will be provided as election results are reported.