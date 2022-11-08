Skip to Content
2022 General Election Stories
California Assembly District 30 seat to be filled by a woman as two challengers take on election night

Vicki Nohrden and Dawn Addis are running for California State Assembly in District 30.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Two women face off for a two-year term California Assembly District 30 seat representing the new district coastline from San Luis Obispo County to Santa Cruz.

Both Democrat Dawn Addis and Republican Vicki Nohrden would be first-timers in Sacramento if elected with each wanting to bring educational needs and improvements to the assembly floor.

Current Morro Bay city council member Dawn Addis has worked on the citizen's finance advisory committee and is hopeful to expand her work to the new coastline district.

Vicki Nohrden is a community local having previously served as a court-appointed special advocate and real estate agent in the area for many years.

Both candidates remain confident in their ability to collaborate with capital lawmakers to get stuff done.

Dawn Addis will join SLO Mayor Erica A. Stewart and SLO City Councilmember Michelle Shoresman at the Big Sky Cafe in San Luis Obispo this evening to celebrate the campaign and watch election night results.

Vicki Nohrden will be moving around Monterey and San Luis Obispo county on election night settling in Atascadero to check poll numbers.

Updates will be provided as election results are reported.

Article Topic Follows: 2022 General Election Stories
2022 general election
California Assembly – District 30
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

