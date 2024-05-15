Skip to Content
Parking budget goes into reverse as Santa Barbara looks for new funding

Santa Barbara is considering a change in parking fees to generate new funds.
John Palminteri
Published 12:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – There's an urgent need to slam on the brakes when it come to funding losses in the Santa Barbara parking department.

A special city council meeting has been set to look at alternatives to generate new funding including possibly adding parking meters for the first time in the core of downtown.

The department has what's estimated to be less than two years of funding left before it will have to get help from the overall general fund.  Right now the parking district is an enterprise fund and operates within it own means.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

