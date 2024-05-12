Spring musicals put the spotlight on performing arts education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It is spring musical season at local high schools.

"Anything Goes" is now playing at Dos Pueblos High School.

"A Chorus Line" took the stage at Santa Barbara High School in April.

"Singing in The Rain" included kids and teens at San Marcos High School this month.

As casts soak in the applause, teachers, students and parents worry about possible junior high school art and performing arts cuts.

Rick Lashua will soon enter Santa Barbara Junior High where his father Rick Lashua is a performing arts educator.

"I was hoping to study theater and play music. I was also hoping they would have a 7 period day, so I could have two electives," said Rick.

Rich Lashua said kids music and art shouldn't be interrupted.

"It is a pipeline, students start learning at an early age and continue on and you have to put in the year to do this."

They showed up at a recent school board rally along side other music educators.

In a statement, Santa Barbara Unified said arts, music, theater, and other creative electives are essential to the education of students.

The district supports creating a 7 period day schedule to allow for more electives, but the change would need to be negotiated between S.B. Unified and the Santa Barbara Teachers Association.

Parents and students hope art and music wont go and the sounds of their spring performances will be on the minds of everyone as bargaining teams for the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) and Santa Barbara Teachers Association (SBTA) meet with the state-appointed mediator to pursue a contract settlement.