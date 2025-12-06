Beautiful Fall weather holding, Sunday Dec 7th forecast

Despite the chilly overnights, our recent run of sunny skies and mild temperatures doesn't appear to be waning or goin away anytime soon. In fact, strengthening high pressure will bring even warmer temperatures as we head toward through the second week of December. For the overnight, expect mostly clear skies with patchy fog possible in low lying areas. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's with maybe a few areas seeing a balmy 60 degree reading or two depending on the strength of the overnight offshore flow. For Sunday, look for another stellar day with light offshore winds early which will slowly fade to no wind or slightly onshore through the day. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's for all areas.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to build across our region which will increase the offshore flow. Temperatures will continue to be above normal for most areas despite overnight lows being chilly for some wind protected areas. We could even see a few low 80's by Monday or Tuesday and rain chances are completely off the table for the immediate future. High pressure will weaken by late in the work week and that will bring a slight turn in the wind favoring a more onshore direction and cooler temperatures.