More rain expected, Sunday November 16th forecast

Showers continue to push in off the ocean as the storm track holds firm over the region. Rain totals have been very impressive for all areas, especially Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. There is still plenty of moisture stretching well out in to the ocean which is combining with low pressure to keep us under the threat for more rain. Luckily, the bands of heavy and sustained rain has mostly moved to our north and east. What we will see from here on out should be more showery and brief which means less chance for storm related problems. Most areas will be in the 50's and 60's with not much temperature swings between lows and highs thanks to the southerly balmy flow.

Looking ahead, the storm track will continue to funnel more moisture our way as the new work week unfolds. This means more showers for early Monday and lasting in to early Tuesday. A quick break is expected for late Tuesday and Wednesday before another wave of moisture takes aim at us by early Thursday. We then see an interesting and tricky forecast developing for next Friday as yet another shot for showers looks like it may just run past us just offshore. The system then turns sharply toward San Diego and Northern Baja. We will see clouds and maybe more showers, but it looks like for now that our southern neighbors will be getting the brunt. We then should get a break over next weekend and in to the start of Thanksgiving week. The forecast details will likely change and evolve through next week as weather models deal with the many variables that Mother Nature likes to throw at us. We will update frequently both on air and right here, so stay tuned.

