Warmer Tuesday, rain expected this week

Published 2:59 pm

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Tuesday's morning marine layer will clear to a sunny and warmer afternoon.

Heat is building in from the southwest & onshore flow will weaken, starting us off this week with some hot weather, 4-8 degrees above normal.

Tropical Storm Mario will weaken into a low pressure system, move north, and bring rain to our region.

Showers could begin late Wednesday but highest chances are for Thursday across our 3 local counties.

Showers may linger into early Friday, then we will be drying out for the weekend, while staying warm.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

