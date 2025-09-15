Warmer Tuesday, rain expected this week

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Tuesday's morning marine layer will clear to a sunny and warmer afternoon.

Heat is building in from the southwest & onshore flow will weaken, starting us off this week with some hot weather, 4-8 degrees above normal.

Tropical Storm Mario will weaken into a low pressure system, move north, and bring rain to our region.

Showers could begin late Wednesday but highest chances are for Thursday across our 3 local counties.

Showers may linger into early Friday, then we will be drying out for the weekend, while staying warm.