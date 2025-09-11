Skip to Content
Warming Friday, sunny weekend

KEYT
today at 3:37 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Morning clouds will give way to sunny afternoons this weekend as temperatures start to rise on Friday.

High pressure building into to our region this weekend will weaken the marine layer as inland clouds and low pressure have begun to exit east.

Our local warming trend will continue and come to a peak likely on Wednesday of next week.

Tropical moisture from the south is creating early chances of rain for late next week.

A wind advisory goes in effect 5pm until 5am for southwestern coast with winds 20-30mph and 45mph gusts.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

