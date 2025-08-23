Tropical weather for now, Sunday Aug 24th forecast

A very interesting weather day for us as not only do we have the heat wave lingering, tropical Monsoon moisture has drifted in across the region. The threat for thunder will continue through Sunday as will the heat advisories and warnings. Look for overnight lows to dip only in to the 60's with some areas struggling to get out of the 70's. For Sunday, we once again see very warm and hot temperatures inland with the immediate coastline being very popular for people trying to beat the heat. The wild card will be once again the always tricky Monsoon flow. We do see another surge of moisture streaming up from the south and a threat will arise toward the latter half of Sunday. Best chances for any thunder or rain will be over the mountains and the farther inland you are. Monsoon is rare for us, but always needs to be watched closely as it's unusual and rare appearance makes for quickly changing forecasts and sometimes, big surprises. Fire threats will also be a concern if we get dry lightning and the rain doesn't materialize.

Looking ahead, A large trough of low pressure located to our northwest will move toward the West Coast and that will help to end our August heat wave. A stronger onshore flow will develop for the Central Coast by Sunday and then spread south by Monday. We could even see some dense fog as the marine layer thickens up. Ocean temps have warmed significantly which means that the foggy mornings should clear a bit quicker for beach goers which is always good news. Inland temperatures will drop a few degrees Sunday and a few more by Monday. We could even see a return of normal or below normal temperatures by the middle of next week. This means an early peek at Labor Day brings a good chance for mild and mostly seasonal temperatures.