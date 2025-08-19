Toasty Tuesday, tracking Red Flag Warnings & sweltering heat

We have one more day of benign weather before the heat arrives. Expect clouds to appear for a few hours Tuesday morning before a quick clearing pattern occurs. Kids headed to school will need a jacket, especially in northern communities. By the time we make it closer to lunch, temperatures begin to climb quickly. Most areas make it into the upper 60s and mid 70s near the coastline. Mid 90s occur inland and heat safety is highly advised. All watches, warnings and advisories begin Wednesday morning, so enjoy the calm and mild weather!

A plethora of alerts have been issued Wednesday through the rest of the week. So, we first start with the most important alert Wednesday, the Red Flag Warning. Starting at 9am and lasting through Saturday, this warning highlights the low humidity, sweltering heat and winds. The verbiage used by the National Weather Service is that the weather can create explosive fire behavior, so do not take this warning lightly. The Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for most of the coverage zone, except for a few beaches and areas of the immediate coastline. This alert is calling for temperatures up to 105 degrees, dangerous heat for those at risk. This is also dangerous heat for those who work outside, use caution.

The heat peaks Thursday, expect highs into the upper 70, 80s and triple digits. This will be the day where daily records could be broken. The heat holds through Saturday, with most areas heating quickly every day. Prolonged heat is extremely dangerous for the elderly and young kids. Make sure to stay hydrated and avoid peak heating hours. Overnight lows for inland valleys may provide minimal relief and can be dangerous for those without air conditioning. Heat relief finally arrives by Sunday as high pressure breaks down. Fire safety is imperative, the National Weather Service is stating that these are dangerous conditions for a fire to start and spread.