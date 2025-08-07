Cooling Friday, inland heat near Gifford Fire to remain

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Most areas will see minor cooling Friday, more noticeable along the coast, though inland valleys will remain hot & dry especially near the Gifford Fire.

Onshore flow will increase this weekend bringing some southwest winds blowing the Gifford Fire and its smoke away from our coastal cities and toward Kern County, creating moderate air quality impacts in Bakersfield. Though temperatures will remain in the 90s with low humidity levels. Wind speeds are mostly moderate.

Even with this incoming cooling trend, many communities will be warmer than average and we are likely to stay on the warm side through early next week.

A cooldown is in the forecast for late next week, not until Thursday or Friday, with a cooling low pressure system to arrive off the west coast.