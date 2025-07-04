Skip to Content
Near normal conditions through the weekend, tracking a warming trend next week

Published 5:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Great weather is expected for the Central Coast through the weekend. Copy and paste conditions will continue Saturday. Areas north of Point Conception will decrease in temperature by a degree or two Saturday and Sunday, however south of Point Conception offshore flow is looking to trend and pushing the marine layer out by lunch on Saturday. Temperatures will stay put of slightly warm on Saturday south of Point Conception.

For those continuing to enjoy the holiday weekend, a beach hazards statement is issued for Ventura County until Sunday evening. Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf is expected, so be sure to use caution when in the water.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s for the coasts, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior areas. Perfect day to head to the beach or to the pool!

Air quality remains a concern for the Cuyama and California Valley as well as parts of Santa Barbara county. Models are showing good to moderate air quality, but it's important to use caution as fire officials continue to battle the Madre fire.

By Tuesday of next week, a warming trend begins, and temperatures will really feel like summer time and be above average for this time of year. Inland areas can expect temperatures in the triple digits.

