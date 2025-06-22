More fog with less wind, Monday June 23rd forecast

A moderate to strong northerly flow helped to scour out the marine layer for most of the coastline which made for a fantastic beach day. Despite the widespread abundant sunshine, temperatures inland stayed mild for this time of year with comfortable 70's and 80's in most areas. The northerly flow is weakening with just one Wind Advisory in place and that is for the Gaviota to Point Conception region. Winds will push their hardest, possibly above 40 mph right around and just after sundown. The Sundowner effect is very normal for that beautiful part of the world and should decrease quickly as we head in to very early Monday. Fog will start reestablish itself along the Central Coast and in Ventura County late Sunday and in to early Monday. The Santa Barbara South Coast could see some fog in areas where the north winds weaken early. Temperatures on Monday will be mostly in 60's to low 70's near the coast with upper 70's and 80' expected farther inland.

Looking ahead, the onshore flow will continue to strengthen early next week with more fog and mild to cool coastal temperatures. Inland areas will also stay on the mild to warm side with no heat issues expected. Watches and warning should stay away with just the usual fire concerns now being more or less permanent now that we are almost in July. Temperatures through mid week will stay very nice and even slightly below normal for this time of year. High pressure will then build for the second half of the work week. This will bring noticeable warming inland while beaches stay on the cooler side with the usual fog and low clouds. Looks like June will continue to deliver seasonal beautiful weather as we eyeball the start of July just around the corner.