Fire weather Saturday, red flag warning & wind alerts

Warm, dry and windy conditions are creating fire weather concerns for the weekend with multiple weather safety alerts being issued in all 3 local counties.

A red flag warning is in effect from 1pm Saturday until 5am Sunday for Santa Barbara & Ventura County mountains. A fire weather watch is in effect for the Santa Ynez Eastern Mountains Saturday until Sunday night.

A wind advisory is in effect until 9pm Friday for San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County: 20-30mph winds and 40mph gusts.

A wind advisory is in effect for the SLO County Mountains until 5am Sunday: 20-30mph winds and 45mph gusts.

A high wind warning is in effect until 5am Saturday with 30-40mph winds and 65mph gusts for the southwest coast and Santa Ynez Mountains.

A wind advisory is in effect until 9pm Saturday for the southeastern coast 15-25mph winds and 35mph gusts.

A wind advisory is in effect for Ventura & Santa Barbara County Mountains until 3pm Saturday. This becomes a high wind warning until 5am Sunday. 20-40mph winds and gusts up to 65mph.

Sunny skies will prevail for most of the region this weekend as mild to warm temperatures stay in the high 60s and low 70s. Winds decrease but stay breezy Sunday.

Cool & cloudy conditions kick in on Monday. A warmup will occur late next week.