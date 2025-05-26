Hazardous marine conditions Memorial Day, tracking warming by mid-week

May gray arrives this Memorial Day for all beach areas. Expect moderate clearing for the coastline, mostly sunny skies appear closer to late lunch and even early dinner in some areas. Temperatures will drop as onshore flow returns. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s by the beaches and mid 70s inland. A Wind Advisory holds in place for the Gaviota Coast through 6am with strongest wind gusts nearing 50mph. While this will expire, expect another round of sundowner winds this evening with yet another advisory. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for Ventura County beaches due to strong rip currents and strong winds. It will be a dangerous day for swimmers, the National Weather Service is advising to stay out of the waters. This Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for Santa Barbara South Beaches as well. The risk here is minor nuisance flooding during high tide and enhanced beach erosion. Stay safe and off the beaches if possible.

The marine layer will reform early Tuesday morning with a very similar clearing pattern. Marine conditions should improve and most marine alerts will be allowed to expire. Winds will continue each evening and more wind advisories can be expected as a typical sundowner pattern appears, almost always in late May. Temperatures will rise a degree or so. It will be a pleasant evening for a picnic or a bike ride.

More clouds appear in the forecast Wednesday morning. Expect areas of fog and clouds causing problems for your early morning commute. Clouds may be more stubborn near some beach areas, meaning it may be a gloomy evening. Rinse and repeat weather to end the month of May. We welcome the new month of June with June gloom and cooler than average temperatures.