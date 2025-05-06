May gray Tuesday, tracking the heat this workweek

Marine clouds have redeveloped Tuesday morning and will be slow to clear for most beaches. Onshore flow will strengthen by the evening and help to hold the clouds in place. We may see a few hours of sunshine in Santa Barbara, however it will be short lived. Some misting and drizzle is expected from the dense clouds to start the morning. Temperatures will warm a few degrees today as high pressure aloft develops. Highs will rise into the 60s and 70s for the day and it will be a pleasant afternoon for a run or walk by the beach!

The clouds will sock into the coastline yet again Wednesday morning. Northeasterly winds will actually help to mix out the clouds and we can expect much faster clearing for most beaches. Bright skies and warming temperatures create the perfect day! highs rise into the 70s by the immediate coast, mid 70s for inland valleys and maybe a few places to reach 80 for the interior.

The real wave of heat arrives Thursday. High pressure will be more established and bring offshore winds. This will mean fast clearing and tons of sunshine. Temperatures will warm fast and by lunch most places will be into the 70s. Highs will max into the mid 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. The heat continues through the weekend and it will be a fantastic forecast for the beach or a nice boat ride.