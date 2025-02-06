Rain returns Thursday, drying out for Super Bowl weekend

Happy Thursday! Get your rain gear prepped and ready as out next pulse of light rain moves into the area. Santa Barbara and south coast areas are waking up to light rainfall, due to some light southerly winds. The real pulse of showers from the next storm will arrive by midday with heavier rain in San Luis Obispo and light steady showers in Santa Barbara. Winds begin to crank up by daybreak in northern communities. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory begin at noon and last through midnight. Winds will be very similar to Tuesday evening and hold from 15-25mph. Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s.

It will be a damp Friday morning. The area will hold on to light rainfall for the first half of the day before drying out by early lunch. Rainfall amounts for the two day system will likely be around a quarter of an inch to half an inch, with Northern communities receiving the most rainfall. Skies turn sunny by the evening and it will be a wonderful sunset! Winds die off by the morning and stay light throughout the day. Temperatures hold into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We begin to see a small stretch of dry weather Saturday and Superbowl Sunday! Head out to tailgates, enjoy the game and sunshine while it lasts. Heading into the middle of next week the sunshine turns back to clouds and rain. This next system could impact your valentines day plans, more information to come.