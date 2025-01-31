Skip to Content
Warm & light rain chances Saturday

Light rain chances remain for SLO County and north Santa Barbara County this weekend.

Highest chances of light rain this weekend are Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, but rain may end up only impacting northern SLO County, likely under a tenth of an inch expected.

High pressure from the southwest will boost our temps this weekend to above normal and protect southern communities from weekend rain chances.

Breezy northwest winds are also expected this weekend into next week.

A stronger storm is expected Tuesday-Wednesday, 1/4 inch up to 1 inch of rainfall possible for our region, local debris flow is not likely.

