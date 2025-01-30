Warmer Friday, weekend rain

Our temperatures will warm up Friday through the weekend but stay a little cooler than normal - high 60s and low 70s.

Increased cloud coverage is impacting our region Thursday though more clearing is possible on Friday with about one day of offshore winds that will switch back onshore Saturday.

Light showers are expected north of Santa Barbara on Saturday and Sunday as the southern end of a northern atmospheric river approaches the Central Coast.

A cold low pressure system near Canada will push the atmospheric river further south toward us by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Coasts and valleys could see about 1 inch of rain, mountains could see up to 3 inches, mostly impacting our northern communities.

Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times, mostly on Wednesday, light showers possible through Thursday.