Cooling trend Friday, cold rainstorm this weekend

Temperatures will drop quickly over the next few days as a cold storm systems moves over the region.

Temperatures drop from near 80 degrees Thursday to high 60s on Friday.

Winds also turn offshore Friday afternoon.

Rain showers and mountain snow is expected across parts of California Saturday through early Monday, including us here at home.

Weekend temperatures look cool & often chilly, in the high 50s, low 60s.

Most of the rain is expected to fall on Sunday, about 1/4-1/2 an inch total expected with this storm.

There is only a low chance that rain rates will exceed the half inch per hour rate that could cause mudslides for burn scars, only 5-10% chance, according to the National Weather Services.

This storm is expected to bring rain rates of a tenth to a quarter inch per hour.

Mountain snow is now expected in areas above 4000 feet.

Dry and cool weather expected next week.

A wind advisory remains in effect for parts of Ventura County until 6pm Thursday, 20-30mph winds and 50 mph gusts possible.

A winter weather advisory goes in effect 4pm Saturday until 4pm Monday for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

A frost advisory goes in effect from 10pm-9am Thursday night for SLO county and the SB County South Coast with 32-35 temps expected.

A freeze warning goes in effect for parts of Santa Barbara County 10pm-9am Thursday night with temperatures between 28-32 degrees and for the Ojai valley with 26-31 degrees temps.

A red flag warning remains in effect until 10am Friday for Ventura County.

An air quality alert is in effect until 12pm Friday for Ventura County with unhealthy air quality expected as a result from nearby wildfires bringing windblown dust and ash to the area.