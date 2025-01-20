Santa Ana winds Tuesday, warm days ahead

Another Santa Ana wind event is bringing strong winds to Ventura County Tuesday with multiple fire weather alerts.

Temperatures will rise each day this week, peaking on Thursday, when temps will be 8-12 degrees above normal - abnormally very warm and dry!

Winds are expected to weaken on Wednesday in Ventura, then get strong again on the very warm Thursday that lies ahead.

A red flag warning and PDS alert is in effect for Ventura & LA Counties until 2pm Tuesday.

A fire weather watch also goes in effect Tuesday night until Thursday night.

A high wind warning is in effect for VTA County until 2pm Tuesday with 25-40 mph winds, coastal gusts up to 70mph and mountain gusts up to 100mph.

A freeze warning for SB County and the Ojai Valley on Monday night from 7pm-9am shows temps as low as 30 degrees expected.

Onshore flow returns Thursday afternoon.

There is a developing 20-30 percent chance of rain this weekend, under 1/2 an inch, with plummeting temps, 10 degrees under normal, in the 50s.

Drying and slight warming on Monday.