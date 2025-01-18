More wind ahead, Sunday January 19th forecast

A very much anticipated and welcome break from the offshore winds continues with humidities rising and temperatures staying very cool. We expect to hold on to this mild onshore flow at least through early Monday when yet another offshore wind event unfortunately returns to much of the region. So fr the overnight and in to early Sunday, look for very chilly temperatures and patchy fog which could be dense in some areas. Lows will dip in to the 50's and 40's with a few 30's possible in the coldest wind protected areas. Highs on Sunday should only warm in to the upper 50's and very low 60's as cold air drifts in from the north. Frost and freeze alerts are posted for areas just to our north, but could spread south through Saturday evening.

Looking ahead, Monday will start out very quiet with more weak onshore winds and very cool temperatures. However, our next offshore wind event with Santa Lucias in our north and the very dangerous Santa Anas in Southern California, will likely begin by the afternoon. Unfortunately, our computer models are now seeing some key ingredients fall in line to make this a strong and even severe event. This means portions of Ventura County could see winds well above 60 mph. Hopefully the winds won't get that strong, but as mentioned, the variables are there that could make this a very strong event. A Red Flag Warning is back in effect with more wind watches posted which will likely be elevated to warnings as we get closer to Monday. The winds are expected to last through mid day Tuesday and then drop off quickly. The poor fire fighting conditions will linger through mid week and maybe even in to Thursday as humidity usually takes a day or two to start rising after a strong offshore wind ends. Temperatures will stay on the cool side despite the usual warming from the offshore winds as cold air drifts in from the north and helps to bolster the winds. A very weak chance for showers does come in to play by next weekend and while this is positive news, it may end up being minimal at best or yet another wind maker.