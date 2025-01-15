Wind relief Thursday, cooling trend

Northeast winds will continue Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but a dramatic shift to calmer conditions and onshore flow arrives Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to cool for the Central Coast on Thursday with a more noticeable drop in temperatures arriving on Friday.

Marine layer and coastal clouds will likely return Thursday night - Friday as well, mostly likely to be present in the morning on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain colder than normal through next week.

A red flag warning does remain in effect until 6pm Wednesday for VTA County and portions of SB and SLO Counties.

Wednesday's PDS Warning and wind advisory for VTA County expired at 3pm.

Another Santa Ana wind event is possible Monday-Tuesday of next week.