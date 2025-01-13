Santa Anas return Tuesday, extreme fire weather

Strong offshore flow will remain through Wednesday with dangerously strong north-easterly wind gusts to return in Ventura and Los Angeles counties - what the National Weather Service is calling "extreme fire weather" across much of the Central Coast.

Critical fire weather conditions will impact Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties starting early Tuesday morning. This fire weather alert is due to the combination of gusty winds, low humidity and lack of rainfall.

A wind advisory goes in effect until 4am Tuesday (25-35mph winds and 55mph gusts) then turns to a high wind warning (30-40mph winds and 70 mph gusts) at 4am Tuesday until 12pm Wednesday for Ventura County.

A red flag warning is in effect for Ventura County 10pm Monday night through Wednesday. A PDS red flag warning upgrade from the National Weather Service applies to Ventura County and means a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" with likely damaging wind gusts, high risk for large fires with rapid spread, and extreme fire behavior. The red flag warning is also being expanded to SB and SLO County mountains and valleys.

The NWS says this next wind event is not expected to be as strong as last weeks windstorm, though it looks to be coming close according to the latest wind speed forecasts.

A freeze warning goes in effect 10pm Monday night until 9am Tuesday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Temps as low as 25 degrees in SB County, 14 degrees in SLO County.

A frost advisory is in effect for SLO county with temps near 32 degrees from 12am Monday night until 9am Tuesday.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 9pm Monday for SLO and SB County beaches with waves up to 12 feet.

Winds are expected to calm Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

A cooling trend will begin Thursday and last through the weekend.

Rain chances for Thursday have diminished for the Central Coast.